Hedman tallied an assist, put two shots on net and blocked two attempts in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Golden Knights.

Hedman provided the primary helper on Brandon Hagel's opening goal of the game. The 34-year-old Hedman's eighth helper of the season tied him for the league lead among defensemen, alongside Dmitry Orlov, Cale Makar and Lane Hutson. With the Lightning heating up in all aspects of the game, Hedman should continue to serve as a steady presence offensively from the blue line. Look for him to challenge the 60-point mark for the fourth time in five years and hold top-tier fantasy value along the way.