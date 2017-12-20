Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dishes out three assists in loss

Hedman collected three helpers -- two on the power play -- in Tuesday's loss to Vegas.

Hedman is riding a four-game point streak in which he's piled on two goals and five assists. The recent tear follows seven straight games in which the Swedish rearguard was kept off the scoresheet. With 24 points and a plus-12 rating through 33 games, Hedman is proving he's one of the best fantasy blueliners in the game. The power-play quarterback can be rolled out with confidence every night.