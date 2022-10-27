Hedman notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Hedman set up Nikita Kucherov's first-period tally and a Nick Paul empty-netter late in the third. While he's regressed a bit from his 85-point pace from last year, Hedman's still had an excellent start to 2022-23. He's been held off the scoresheet just twice in eight games, logging seven assists (three on the power play), 21 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating. With a massive role in all situations, fantasy managers should expect Hedman to once again be one of the highest-scoring defensemen.