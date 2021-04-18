Hedman collected two assists with one hit and one block in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Florida.

Hedman set up Tampa Bay's final two goals, one by Erik Cernak in the second period and another by Mathieu Joseph during the final frame. It was Hedman's first multi-point game in nearly a month, but he's enjoyed a solid April nonetheless with points in seven of nine games. He ranks second among NHL defensemen in scoring with 41 points in 44 games, just one point behind Washington's John Carlson.