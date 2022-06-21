Hedman recorded two assists, three shots on goal, a plus-3 rating, four blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Hedman helped out on the Lightning's last two goals, scored by Patrick Maroon and Corey Perry (on the power play). With three helpers in his last three games, Hedman has sustained his usual productivity on offense in the Stanley Cup Finals. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to 17 points (nine on the power play), 62 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 32 hits and a plus-2 rating in 20 playoff outings overall.