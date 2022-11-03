Hedman (undisclosed) is doubtful versus Carolina on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Hedman skated at practice Thursday but coach Jon Cooper stated after the skate that Hedman is unlikely to play against the Hurricanes. Hayden Fleury stepped into the lineup when Hedman was sidelined against Ottawa on Tuesday and figures to continue doing so. Hedman has a goal and seven assists in nine games this season.