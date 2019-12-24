Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dyamic performance in win

Hedman scored two goals and an assist with five shots and two hits in Monday's 6-1 victory over Florida.

Hedman, who logged a team-high 21:51 of ice time, was a force in this one. His first goal, which came late in the first period, stood as the eventual game-winner. He also closed out the scoring late in the third period and added an assist in between. The big man closes out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule with nine goals and 23 assists in 33 games.