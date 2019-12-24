Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dyamic performance in win
Hedman scored two goals and an assist with five shots and two hits in Monday's 6-1 victory over Florida.
Hedman, who logged a team-high 21:51 of ice time, was a force in this one. His first goal, which came late in the first period, stood as the eventual game-winner. He also closed out the scoring late in the third period and added an assist in between. The big man closes out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule with nine goals and 23 assists in 33 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Points keep piling up•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Opens scoring in victory•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Takes game up a notch•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Rolling since return•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Second multi-point game in row•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Playing in Global Series•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.