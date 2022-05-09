Hedman logged an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Hedman had the secondary assist on Steven Stamkos' opening goal a minute into the game. All five of Hedman's points this series have come in the Lightning's two wins. The star defenseman has added 13 shots on net, five hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while playing in his regular top-pairing role.