Lightning's Victor Hedman: Exits game due to injury

Hedman (lower body) has been ruled out of the remainder of Thursday's matchup with the Flames.

Hedman sustained the injury when his knee appeared to buckle as he collided with Calgary's Garnet Hathaway during the second period of Thursday's contest. The 27-year-old Swede headed to Tampa Bay's bench immediately and had to be helped to the locker room. It'd be a huge blow to the Lightning and fantasy owners alike if he's forced to miss extended time, as Hedman's been excellent this season, notching six goals and 33 points in 43 games. Tampa Bay should release another update the blueliner's status in the coming days.