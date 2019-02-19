Lightning's Victor Hedman: Exits Monday's game

Hedman (undisclosed) will not return to Monday's game in Columbus, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what type of issue Hedman is dealing with, but head coach Jon Cooper said he doesn't believe it to be too serious. Tampa Bay heads to Philadelphia Tuesday for the second night of a back-to-back. An update on the star blueliner's status for that game should be available after Monday's contest.

