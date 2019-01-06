Lightning's Victor Hedman: Extends point streak

Hedman scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

The Norris Trophy winner has 12 points in the last 12 games, 11 of which are assists, and is on a six-game point streak. That's got him back on track to record 60 points for the second straight season, but he still only has five goals. His shooting percentage is a cool 5.8 percent after he posted a 7.9 shooting percentage last season with a career-high 17 goals. He also has fewer shots on goal, but with a little more puck luck Hedma could have a bigger scoring second half.