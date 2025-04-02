Hedman scored in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

It was Hedman's 60th point of the season, and it was the fifth time in his career that he hit that mark. He extended the lead to 3-1 in the second period with a goal off the rush. Hedman is on a three-game, six-point streak that includes two goals, and he has seven points (two assists, five helpers) in his last five games.