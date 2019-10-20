Lightning's Victor Hedman: Fight night at home

Hedman scored his first goal of the season Saturday in a 6-2 home loss to Colorado.

He also picked up a fighting major. Hedman has seven points in eight games so far and sits third in team scoring behind Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. The Bolts have been up and down this season -- they sit 10th in goals scored after being number one by a significant margin last season. Hedman's production is actually remarkable, considering the team's quiet offence.