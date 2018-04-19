Lightning's Victor Hedman: Finalist for Norris Trophy
Hedman was announced as a top-three candidate for the Norris Trophy for the second straight season.
Of the three finalists, Hedman finished the regular season with the most goals and points, 17 and 63, respectively. The 6-foot-6 Swede has officially secured his ground as one of the league's premiere defensemen, and that won't change any time soon. He has a plus-2 rating and eight shots on goal this postseason, but has yet to record a point.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Gets assist in last game before postseason•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two-point night not enough Thursday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Goal streak hits three games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects two power-play helpers in loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Cracks top five scorers from blue line•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Notches three helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...