Lightning's Victor Hedman: Finalist for Norris Trophy

Hedman was announced as a top-three candidate for the Norris Trophy for the second straight season.

Of the three finalists, Hedman finished the regular season with the most goals and points, 17 and 63, respectively. The 6-foot-6 Swede has officially secured his ground as one of the league's premiere defensemen, and that won't change any time soon. He has a plus-2 rating and eight shots on goal this postseason, but has yet to record a point.