Lightning's Victor Hedman: Finally picking up speed

Hedman picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-4 victory over Buffalo.

Hedman is slowly starting to wake up offensively. He has seven points (one goal, six helpers) in his last seven games, but only 11 in 19 games. Hedman won't deliver the 63 points he did last year. But fantasy owners are starting to breathe a sigh of relief now that he is picking up his game.

