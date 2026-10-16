Hedman scored the game-winning goal in overtime Thursday in a 4-3 victory over Seattle.

It was Hedman's first goal since February 28 against the Sabres. It was a sweet skill play as he skated in, split the D and beat Philipp Grubauer from in tight. The Norris trophy winner (2017-18) played just 33 games last season and missed all seven games the Lightning played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as he took time to prioritize his mental health. Hedman is being deployed in a different way this season, allowing others to step up with big ice time and greater offensive opportunities. He has one goal and two assists in seven games so far this season.