Lightning's Victor Hedman: First goals in 31 games

Hedman scored twice, including the game winner, in Thursday's 4-0 victory over the Canadiens.

His 11 goals and 55 points put him squarely in third in NHL scoring from the blue line. But the goals were Hedman's first in 31 games -- he hadn't found twine since the last game before the Christmas break. It must be nice to get that monkey off his back. Still, Hedman is an elite fantasy producer. Two words: auto play.