Lightning's Victor Hedman: First helper of season
Hedman delivered his first assist of the season in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Minnesota.
It's been a slow start for the reigning Norris trophy winner. Hedman has just one goal and one assist in six games so far. He should pick up the offensive pace soon enough. Keep him rolling. Hedman is too good to go without for much longer.
