Lightning's Victor Hedman: Five shots on goal

Hedman was unable to convert his five shots on goal Sunday, as Tampa Bay was defeated 4-2 by Florida in the preseason contest.

The Swedish star didn't have his best performance, as he was held off the scoresheet. Still, Hedman peppered James Reimer with five shots, stemming from the ridiculous 7:44 of power-play time he logged with the first unit. After scoring 16 goals and 54 assists in his excellent 71-point 2016-17 campaign, a third straight All-Star season is almost expected from the 26-year-old -- but don't be surprised if his goal total slightly drops, as the 9.6 shooting percentage he recorded last season was his career high.