Hedman picked up four assists in a 7-4 win Saturday over the Jets.
The outburst came just as we thought his offense had slowed a bit. Hedman now has 53 assists, which is the second time he's hit the 50-apple mark in his 13 NHL seasons. His career mark is 56 assists (2016-17).
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Offense slows•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Slides power-play assist•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Tallies twice on power play•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Opens scoring in win•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Tallies twice in win•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Picks up three power-play apples•