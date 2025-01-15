Hedman scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.
He's on a four-game, five-point scoring streak that includes five points (two goals, three assists). Hedman has seven goals and 34 points in 40 games, and he is rounding into 60-point form.
