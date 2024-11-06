Hedman scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis.
He wired a slap shot from the top of the left circle after a Blues turnover. Hedman is in the midst of a four-game, five-point road scoring streak (one goal, four assists), and his 13 points in as many games put him in a tie with Neal Pionk for third in the NHL behind Cale Makar and Josh Morrissey. Hedman is on pace for career highs in shots (239) and blocks (145).
