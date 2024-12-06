Hedman put up two assists in an 8-1 victory over San Jose on Thursday.

Hedman is on a four-game, six-assist streak. He also has 10 shots in that span. A couple of seasons ago, everyone seemed to think Father Time had gotten to his game. But Hedman has put up 100 points and 128 shots in 102 games since the start of last season. The man is a workhorse who puts up elite numbers for the Bolts and fantasy managers alike.