Hedman had a goal and three assists in Wednesday's 5-3 Game 2 win over Toronto.

Hedman's production included a goal and two assists on the power play. His goal could be remembered as the key play of the series, as the defenseman scored with three seconds left in the first period to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission. That marker loosened up the Lightning, who proceeded to cruise to victory after being shut out in Game 1.