Hedman scored a goal and added three assists in a 7-4 win over Minnesota on Thursday.

It was Hedman's seventh career four-point game, tied with Roman Josi (Nashville) for second among active defensemen. Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh) has 10 to lead active defenders. Hedman's goal came on a one-tmer from the point in the first period to knot the game 1-1. He's put up eight goals and 44 points this season in just 43 games. That puts him on an 80-plus point campaign like he delivered in 2021-22. The 33-year-old has effectively rebounded from a 49-point season in 2022-23/