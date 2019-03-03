Lightning's Victor Hedman: Four points in last three games
Hedman scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Saturday night.
It's his second two-point game in three games. Hedman is on pace to get to 50 points, but not much more. He's still an elite offensive defender, but he certainly won't meet his draft-day expectations.
