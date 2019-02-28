Lightning's Victor Hedman: Franchise-topping performance

Hedman's goal Wednesday against the Rangers made him the Lightning's all-time leader in goals, assists, points and games played by a defenseman.

The 28-year-old has 90 goals, 313 assists and 403 points in 682 games played. And he still has several years in his peak. Hedman is among the NHL's absolute elite. Use with reckless abandon.

