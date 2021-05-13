Hedman (lower body) is wearing a regular jersey for Thursday's practice, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman missed the final two games of the regular season with a lower-body injury, but he appears to be on track to suit up for Sunday's Game 1 against the Panthers. The 30-year-old blueliner has racked up nine goals, 45 points and 136 shots on net in 54 games this campaign.