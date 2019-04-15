Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game 4 status in doubt

Head coach Jon Cooper said Monday that Hedman (undisclosed) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Blue Jackets.

Things couldn't get much worse for the Lightning after going down 3-0 in the series on Sunday. Hedman was forced to miss Game 3 with an undisclosed injury, and could very likely miss Game 4. More information should become available closer to puck drop.

