Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game 4 status in doubt
Head coach Jon Cooper said Monday that Hedman (undisclosed) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Blue Jackets.
Things couldn't get much worse for the Lightning after going down 3-0 in the series on Sunday. Hedman was forced to miss Game 3 with an undisclosed injury, and could very likely miss Game 4. More information should become available closer to puck drop.
