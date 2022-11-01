Hedman (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Hedman was a limited participant at Tuesday's morning skate, leaving his status versus the Senators up in the air. It'd be a huge loss for the Lightning and fantasy managers alike if Hedman's unable to go, as he's been red hot to start the season, having racked up eight points through the first nine games of the campaign. Check back for confirmation on Hedman's status against Ottawa once Tampa Bay takes the ice for pregame warmups.