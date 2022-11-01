Hedman (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Hedman was a limited participant at Tuesday's morning skate, leaving his status versus the Senators up in the air. It'd be a huge loss for the Lightning and fantasy managers alike if Hedman's unable to go, as he's been red hot to start the season, having racked up eight points through the first nine games of the campaign. Check back for confirmation on Hedman's status against Ottawa once Tampa Bay takes the ice for pregame warmups.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Earns early helper•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: One apple not enough Saturday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Sets up game-winner•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Scores in Game 4 loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dishes two helpers in win•