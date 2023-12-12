Hedman (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision heading into Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, per NHL.com.

Hedman is off to a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign with 27 points through 29 games, including two goals and nine assists with the man advantage. If Hedman is unable to suit up versus the Canucks, Mikhail Sergachev should slide into a spot with the No. 1 power-play unit while Haydn Fleury should see the biggest uptick in ice time.