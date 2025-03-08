Hedman (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Saturday's divisional matchup against Boston, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Hedman was injured Thursday against the Sabres -- if he is unable to play Saturday, Nick Perbix will draw into the lineup, while Darren Raddysh would quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit. If Hedman misses his third game of the season, head coach Jon Cooper said the left-shot blueliner should be considered day-to-day. After Saturday's game, the Lightning will have two days off before a road meeting with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
