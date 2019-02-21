Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game-time call Thursday

Hedman (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's showdown with the Sabres.

Hedman's status likely won't be revealed until the team takes the ice for pregame warmups, but, considering he was probable prior to the last contest before sitting, it would seem he has a good shot at playing. A 5.4 shooting percentage has resulted in just seven goals over 53 games this season, though he's added 30 assists to compile 37 points. Hedman went pointless in last four games prior to the injury, but he could have a decent chance to break that drought, if he plays, against a Sabres squad that has allowed the most goals per game (four) in February.