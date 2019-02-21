Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game-time call Thursday
Hedman (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's showdown with the Sabres.
Hedman's status likely won't be revealed until the team takes the ice for pregame warmups, but, considering he was probable prior to the last contest before sitting, it would seem he has a good shot at playing. A 5.4 shooting percentage has resulted in just seven goals over 53 games this season, though he's added 30 assists to compile 37 points. Hedman went pointless in last four games prior to the injury, but he could have a decent chance to break that drought, if he plays, against a Sabres squad that has allowed the most goals per game (four) in February.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out against Philadelphia•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Probable to play•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Exits Monday's game•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Power-play output boosts value•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Notches assist in loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two straight two-point games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...