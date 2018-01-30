Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game-time call
Hedman (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Jets on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hedman took part in Tuesday's game-day skate, including slotting in next to Jake Dotchin on the first defensive pairing during line rushes, per Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times. Whenever the Swede does return from his absence, another roster move will be required in order to activate him. Most likely the Lightning will create room under the 23-man limit by placing Ondrej Palat (lower body) on injured reserve.
