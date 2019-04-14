Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game-time decision for Game 3
Hedman (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 3 matchup with Columbus.
This is likely the last thing Lightning fans want to see, as the team already trails two games in the series and will already be without Nikita Kucherov (suspension). More information should become available closer to puck drop, but could come as late as pre-game warmups.
