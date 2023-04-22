Per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.ca, Hedman (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Toronto, according to coach Jon Cooper.

Hedman practiced in the morning, playing on the first defensive pairing with Nick Perbix, as well as seeing second unit power play time. Hedman sat out Game 2 on Thursday after playing only 6:35 during Tuesday's Game 1. He had nine goals and 49 points in 76 games during the 2022-23 campaign.