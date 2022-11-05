Hedman (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Buffalo on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Coach Jon Cooper said after practice that Hedman was questionable and was likely a game-time decision. Cooper stated that he wouldn't be surprised if Hedman either played or didn't play. Hedman has missed the last two games with the injury and has a goal and seven assists in eight games this season.