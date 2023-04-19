Hedman (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 versus Toronto on Thursday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Hedman logged just 6:35 of ice time in Game 1 on Tuesday. He's a huge part of the Lightning's defense, and his absence will be felt if he can't play Thursday. During the regular season, Hedman had nine goals, 49 points, 95 hits and 136 blocks in 76 outings.