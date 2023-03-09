Hedman (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Vegas on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman was injured March 5 in Carolina and missed Tuesday's game against the Flyers. "It's never fun to get hurt and not be able to finish a game," Hedman said. "You don't know how the progress is going to be, but two straight days on the ice and feeling good." Hedman said 'we'll see' when asked if he could play Thursday, Hedman has six goals and 42 points in 60 games this season, down from last season, when he had 20 goals and 85 points, setting career highs.