Lightning's Victor Hedman: Garners assist against Boston
Hedman snagged a helper versus the Bruins in Sunday's Game 5 matchup.
Hedman is riding a three-game point streak in which he has tallied four assists. In total, the defenseman recorded six points in the second round, after being blanked in opening series against the Devils. The Swede is still looking for his first goal of the playoffs, despite launching 26 shots on net in 10 games.
