Hedman logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Hedman has three goals and seven assists over his last nine contests. The 34-year-old defenseman is one of nine blueliners in the league to exceed 60 points this season, putting up 64 points (15 goals, 49 assists) with 176 shots on net, 130 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 77 appearances. He's one of the most important players in the Lightning's lineup, but it's unclear if he'll be rested ahead of the playoffs after Darren Raddysh's undisclosed injury Sunday leaves Tampa Bay with just six healthy blueliners.