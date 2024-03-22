Hedman logged an assist, four blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Hedman saw a four-game point streak end Tuesday in Vegas. He's been strong lately with 14 points over his last 11 outings, a span that includes four multi-point efforts. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to 68 points, 140 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 51 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 67 appearances. Hedman looked to be in decline last year, but he's rebounded excellently this year, giving him a chance to reach the 80-point mark for the second time in his career.