Hedman notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and eight blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.
Hedman helped out on Brayden Point's second-period tally. Defensively, Hedman had nearly half of the Lightning's 18 blocked shots in the contest. The Swede has put together a strong start to the postseason with nine helpers, 16 blocked shots, 17 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through seven contests. All but one of his assists have come on the power play.
