Hedman picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Stars.
In the last minute of play, he skated around the back of the net and shot the puck to the slot, where it deflected off the stick of Anthony Cirelli to give the Bolts a 2-1 lead. Hedman's assist on the play was his 500th in the NHL (947 games). He became the 33rd defenseman in NHL history to get 500 helpers.
