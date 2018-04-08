Lightning's Victor Hedman: Gets assist in last game before postseason
Hedman's assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina extended his point streak to three games and three points (two goals, one assist).
Hedman finished the season with 63 points, but set a career mark in goals (17). And his plus-32 was his best ever. Hedman needs to carry this success into the postseason to get the Bolts past the Maple Leafs or Bruins, or perhaps both.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two-point night not enough Thursday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Goal streak hits three games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects two power-play helpers in loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Cracks top five scorers from blue line•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Notches three helpers•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two points Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...