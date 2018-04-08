Lightning's Victor Hedman: Gets assist in last game before postseason

Hedman's assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina extended his point streak to three games and three points (two goals, one assist).

Hedman finished the season with 63 points, but set a career mark in goals (17). And his plus-32 was his best ever. Hedman needs to carry this success into the postseason to get the Bolts past the Maple Leafs or Bruins, or perhaps both.