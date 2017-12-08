Lightning's Victor Hedman: Gets much-needed rest Friday

Hedman took Friday off to rest, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The mobile power-play quarterback is mired in a six-game pointless stretch. Such a skid wouldn't be too alarming for most defensemen, but we've come to expect the world from Hedman after he notched a career-high 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) through 79 games last year.

