Lightning's Victor Hedman: Gets much-needed rest Friday
Hedman took Friday off to rest, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The mobile power-play quarterback is mired in a six-game pointless stretch. Such a skid wouldn't be too alarming for most defensemen, but we've come to expect the world from Hedman after he notched a career-high 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) through 79 games last year.
