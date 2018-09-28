Lightning's Victor Hedman: Gets two points in blowout win

Hedman registered a goal and an assist in the Lightning's 6-2 preseason win over Florida on Thursday.

Hedman, 27, leads what many believe to be the best defense corps in the NHL. Coming off a 63-point, Norris Trophy-campaign in 2017-18, the smooth-skating Swede will look to pick up where he left off a season ago. Judging by what we saw in this one, it's a safe bet he will do just that. Deploy Hedman with confidence each and every night.