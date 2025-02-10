Hedman scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and blocked six shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Hedman tallied midway through the first period and assisted on Brayden Point's tally in the second. The goal was Hedman's first since Jan. 14, and he was limited to eight helpers over eight assists over the 12 contests in between tallies. The 34-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in just two of his last eight outings, but both instances were multi-point performances. Hedman is still having an excellent season overall with eight goals, 36 helpers, 125 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 53 appearances.