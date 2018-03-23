Lightning's Victor Hedman: Goal streak hits three games
Hedman finished with an even-strength goal, a power-play assist and four shots in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Islanders.
This was just another day at the office for the talented defenseman, who now has goals in three consecutive games and 55 points in 69 appearances this season. Hedman's almost certain to fall short of last season's career-high 72 points, but his current output is tied for the second-best mark of the Swede's career. He's among the cream of the crop in terms of fantasy production from the blue line.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects two power-play helpers in loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Cracks top five scorers from blue line•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Notches three helpers•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two points Thursday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaned upon in return to action•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...