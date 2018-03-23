Lightning's Victor Hedman: Goal streak hits three games

Hedman finished with an even-strength goal, a power-play assist and four shots in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Islanders.

This was just another day at the office for the talented defenseman, who now has goals in three consecutive games and 55 points in 69 appearances this season. Hedman's almost certain to fall short of last season's career-high 72 points, but his current output is tied for the second-best mark of the Swede's career. He's among the cream of the crop in terms of fantasy production from the blue line.