Hedman (leg) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 versus Columbus, Gord Miller of TSN and NBC reports.
Lightning fans and fantasy players held their collective breath when Hedman exited Saturday's round-robin finale with a leg injury after taking an awkward spill, but it looks like his departure from that contest was likely more of a precaution than a necessity. The 29-year-old blueliner will occupy his usual spots on Tampa Bay's top pairing and first power-play unit Tuesday.
